COVID-19 hospitalizations see sustained rise for 1st time since April: 4 CDC updates

The Southern U.S. and West Coast had the highest percentage of specimens testing positive for COVID-19 in the week ending July 11, according to the CDC's weekly COVIDView report.

Four updates:

1. Surveillance: Nationwide, the percentage of laboratory specimens testing positive for COVID-19 decreased slightly. However, four of 10 HHS surveillance regions saw an increase in the percentage of positive specimens: the Midwest, Central, Mountain and New York/New Jersey/Puerto Rico regions. The remaining regions reported stable or decreasing percentages of specimens testing positive for COVID-19.

2. Mortality: About 6.4 percent of deaths nationwide were attributed to flu, pneumonia or COVID-19 in the week ending July 11, down from 8.1 percent a week prior. This percentage marked the 12th week of decline.

3. Hospitalizations: The cumulative hospitalization rate for all age groups increased to 113.6 hospitalizations per 100,000 population. Hospitalizations increased over the two-week period ending July 4, representing the first multiple-week increase since early April.

4. Outpatient activity: Emergency department and outpatient visits for symptoms related to COVID-19 remained below baseline nationwide. Seven regions saw an increase in visits for COVID-19-like symptoms, which may be due to changes in healthcare seeking behavior after the July Fourth holiday, the CDC said.

More articles on public health:

CDC restores missing COVID-19 data but will stop updating site as HHS steps in

Missed childhood vaccines could be bigger threat than COVID-19, WHO says

85 infants test positive for COVID-19 in Texas county

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.