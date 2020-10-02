Florida county will not lift all COVID-19 restrictions along with state order

As Florida lifts restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Miami-Dade County said it will not fully follow the decision, NPR reports.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an order Sept. 25 lifting coronavirus restrictions placed on restaurants, bars and other businesses. In addition, the governor said local governments would not be able to fine those not wearing mandated face coverings and fines levied so far would be suspended.

But Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said Sept. 29 that the county has seen a decline in COVID-19 cases because it made the decision to reopen slowly, and "opening up too many things too quickly could lead us in the opposite direction," NPR reports.

Mr. Gimenez said the county will continue to fine those who do not fear face coverings in public, but they won't be collected until Mr. DeSantis' order expires. Also, bars and restaurants that can ensure six feet of distance between tables can operate at 100 percent capacity in the county, but those that cannot must operate at 50 percent capacity.

