First healthcare workers may be vaccinated today; hospitalizations near 110,000 — 5 COVID-19 updates

As of Dec. 13, a record 109,331 Americans were hospitalized with COVID-19, and 21,231 patients were in intensive care, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project.

All but two states — Hawaii and Vermont — had more than 100 people hospitalized per million as of Dec. 13. Nevada had the highest hospitalization rate at 368 per million, which translates to 1 out of every 1,700 people in the state being hospitalized, according to a Dec. 13 tweet from The Covid Tracking Project.

Four more updates:

1. Pfizer began shipping the first doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to hospitals Dec. 13, meaning some healthcare workers could receive their first of a two-shot vaccine as soon as today, reports The New York Times. The first doses of the vaccine will reach 636 predetermined sites: 145 sites expect to receive their vaccine shipments today, and another 425 sites expect to receive their vaccines tomorrow, according to NPR. Residents of nursing homes are expected to begin getting vaccinations next week.

2. The White House on Dec. 13 delayed a plan to vaccinate senior officials over the next few days, according to The New York Times. The reason for the change, which President Donald Trump said he requested, is not clear. "People working in the White House should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the program, unless specifically necessary," the president wrote in a Dec. 13 tweet.

3. COVID-19 safety precautions for in-person classes at public schools cost $55 to $442 per student on average, according to CDC data. The agency released state-by-state estimates of additional funds needed as a percentage of fiscal year 2018, with costs per student ranging from a mean of $55 for materials and consumables only, to $442 for materials, consumables, additional custodial staff members and potential additional transportation.

4. The White House is rolling out a $250 million public education campaign on the COVID-19 vaccine, reports The New York Times. Overseen by the Department of Health and Human Services, the Building Vaccine Confidence campaign is set to begin Dec. 14 with a national ceremonial kickoff event.

Snapshot of COVID-19 in the U.S.

Cases: 16,258,147

Deaths: 299,193

Recovered: 6,298,082

Counts reflect data available as of 8:35 a.m. CST Dec. 14.

Molly Gamble contributed to this report.

