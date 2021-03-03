Dignity Health hospital awards $132K to 2 nonprofits tackling food insecurity

Dignity Health-St. Mary Medical Center in Long Beach, Calif., recently awarded $132,800 to two local nonprofits as part of its Community Grants program.

The grant recipients are Food Finders, a local food bank, and Project Angel Food, an organization that delivers medically tailored meals to older adults with chronic health issues.

San Francisco-based Dignity Health has awarded $80 million to 3,600 community-based health improvement projects through the program since 1991.

