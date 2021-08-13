Delta makes up 97%+ of US COVID cases & 10 other CDC stats to know

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise, especially in areas with higher levels of community transmission and lower vaccination rates, according to the CDC's COVID Data Tracker Weekly Review published Aug. 13.

Eleven statistics to know:

Reported cases

1. The nation's current seven-day case average is 114,190, an 18.4 percent increase from the previous week's average of 96,454.

2. The seven-day case average is 65 percent lower than the pandemic's highest average (254,023) recorded Jan. 10 and 882.8 percent higher than the lowest average (11,619) recorded June 19.

Vaccinations

3. The U.S. had administered more than 353.9 million total vaccine doses as of Aug. 12.

4. About 196.5 million people have received at least one dose — representing 59.2 percent of the total U.S. population — and more than 167.4 million people have gotten both doses, about 50.4 percent of the population.

5. The seven-day average number of vaccines administered daily was 699,068 as of Aug. 12, a 0.03 percent decrease from the previous week.

Variants

6. Based on an analysis of specimens collected in the two weeks ending Aug. 7, the CDC estimates the delta variant accounts for 97.4 percent of all U.S. COVID-19 cases.

7. The alpha variant, also known as B.1.1.7, is estimated to account for 0.9 percent of all cases, and the gamma variant, also known as P.1, comprises about 0.5 percent of all cases.

New hospital admissions

8. The current seven-day hospitalization average for Aug. 4-10 is 10,072, a 29.6 percent increase from the previous week's average.

Deaths

9. The current seven-day death average is 492, up 21 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

Testing

10. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 9.7 percent, up 13 percent from the previous week.

11. The nation's seven-day average test volume for the week of July 30 to Aug. 5 was 957,470, up 13 percent from the prior week's average.