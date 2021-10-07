Daily COVID-19 cases in Florida, Mississippi drop 50% in 2 weeks: 9 things to know

Daily case reports are flat or falling in at least 35 states, with Mississippi and Florida reporting some of the largest declines, though some hot spots are emerging across the country, according to data from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus resource center.

Below are nine U.S. COVID-19 trends to know:

Cases

1. Nationwide, new daily infections are falling by 6.22 percent as of Oct. 7, Johns Hopkins University reports.

2. Conditions have improved significantly in the South, with daily case rates in Mississippi and Florida declining by roughly 50 percent over the last two weeks, according to data from The New York Times.

3. COVID-19 hot spots have appeared in the northern regions of the country, including Montana, Idaho and Michigan's Upper Peninsula, according to the Times.

4. By region, the Midwest is seeing the highest average case number per capita, reporting 38 cases per 100,000 people as of Oct. 6, the Times reports. The South is recording 29 cases per 100,000, the West is reporting averages of 28 cases per 100,000 while the Northeast is seeing 27 cases per 100,000.

Hospitalizations

5. New daily COVID-19 hospitalization rates in the U.S. have decreased 20 percent over the last two weeks, though 12 states and the District of Columbia still are seeing hospitalization rates trend upward, according to HHS data tracked by the Times.

6. Louisiana is reporting the most significant decline, with COVID-19 hospitalization rates dropping 43 percent over the last two weeks. At the same time, North Dakota is seeing the highest two-week increase, with hospitalization rates up 25 percent.

Deaths

7. Nationwide, COVID-19 deaths have started to fall. As of Oct. 2, the weekly average was 1,476 deaths, down 3.3 percent from the week prior, reports the CDC.

Vaccinations

8. As of Oct. 6, 65.1 percent of Americans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, reports the CDC. In total, 56.1 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated, with 3.4 percent of that population also receiving a booster dose.

9. On Oct. 6, 957,359 vaccines were administered, with the national vaccination rate trending upward, according to Johns Hopkins University. North Carolina administered the most vaccines Oct. 6, with about 114,750 shots given.