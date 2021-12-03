Daily COVID-19 cases at 2021 high in Wisconsin, Illinois

Wisconsin and Illinois on Dec. 2 both reported the highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases seen this year.

Illinois confirmed 11,524 new cases Dec. 2, state data shows. This tally marks the first time the state has surpassed 11,000 new cases since Dec. 10, 2020, when 11,101 new infections were reported. For context, daily cases peaked at 17,608 on Nov. 5, 2020.

The state's daily average of COVID-19 cases has increased 21 percent over the last 14 days, according to data tracked by The New York Times.. Currently, Illinois is reporting 42 cases per 100,000 residents, compared to the national rate of 29 per 100,000.

Wisconsin reported 5,169 new COVID-19 cases Dec. 2, according to state data. This figure represents the highest daily total reported this year, surpassing the state's previous record of 5,096 cases reported Nov. 30. Daily cases hit an all time high on Nov. 18, 2020, at 7,970.

Over the last 14 days, daily COVID-19 cases have increased by just 3 percent in Wisconsin, Times data shows. However, the state is currently reporting 61 cases per 100,000 residents, more than double the national rate.