COVID hospitalizations at highest level since January: 12 stats to know

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are increasing in the U.S., though data shows the rate of new infections may be slowing, according to the CDC's COVID Data Tracker Weekly Review published Aug. 27.

Twelve statistics to know:

Reported cases

1. The nation's current seven-day case average is 142,006, a 2.8 percent increase from the previous week's average.

2. This increase is down from the 14 percent jump reported in CDC's Aug. 20 weekly report.

3. The seven-day case average is 44.1 percent lower than the pandemic's highest average (253,932) recorded Jan. 10 and 1,117.9 percent higher than the lowest average of 2021 (11,660), recorded June 18.

Hospitalizations

4. The current seven-day hospitalization average for Aug. 18-24 is 12,297, a 5.7 percent increase from the previous week's average.

5. HHS data shows 101,433 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. as of Aug. 27, the highest level seen since January.

Vaccinations

6. About 203 million people have received at least one dose — representing 61.1 percent of the total U.S. population — and more than 172.2 million people have gotten both doses, about 51.9 percent of the population.

7. The seven-day average number of vaccines administered daily was 877,756 as of Aug. 26, a 6.6 percent increase from the previous week.

Variants

8. Based on an analysis of specimens collected in the two weeks ending Aug. 21, the CDC estimates the delta variant accounts for more than 99 percent of all U.S. COVID-19 cases.

Deaths

9. The current seven-day death average is 864, up 11 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

10. The seven-day death average is 76.3 percent lower than the pandemic's highest average (3,643), recorded Jan. 13, and 354.5 percent higher than the lowest average (190), recorded July 10.

Testing

11. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 10.1 percent, down 3.1 percent from the previous week.

12. The nation's seven-day average test volume for the week of Aug. 13-19 was 1.3 million, up 9.8 percent from the prior week's average.