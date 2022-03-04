COVID-19 vaccinations down 47% this week: 10 CDC findings

The nation's COVID-19 vaccination campaign has hit a slump on the heels of the omicron surge, with daily vaccinations down nearly 47 percent this week compared to a week prior, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published March 4.

Ten things to know:

Reported cases

1. As of March 2, the nation's seven-day case average was 53,017, a 28.5 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

Deaths

2. The current seven-day death average is 1,559, down 8.9 percent from the previous week's average. This marks the fourth consecutive week deaths have fallen. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

Hospitalizations

3. The seven-day hospitalization average for Feb. 23 to March 1 was 4,243, a 30.3 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

Vaccinations

4. As of March 2, about 253.8 million people — 76.4 percent of the total U.S. population — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 215.8 million people, or 65 percent of the population, have received both doses.

5. About 94.6 million additional or booster doses in fully vaccinated people have been reported. The CDC said 49.9 percent of people eligible for a booster dose have not yet gotten one.

6. The seven-day average number of vaccines administered daily was 168,660 as of March 2, a 46.9 percent decrease from the previous week.

Testing

7. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 3.8 percent, down 1.65 percent from the previous week.

8. The nation's seven-day average test volume for the week of Feb. 18-24 was about 1 million, down 15.7 percent from the prior week's average.

Variants

9. Based on projections for the week ending Feb. 26, the CDC estimated that the omicron variant accounts for 100 percent of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

10. CDC estimates that BA.1.1 accounts for 74.6 percent of cases, while the BA.2 subvariant accounts for 8.3 percent of cases.