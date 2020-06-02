COVID-19 'still a killer virus,' WHO official says

The virus responsible for COVID-19 is still highly transmissible and lethal, Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization's emergencies program, said during a June 1 media briefing.

Dr. Ryan's remarks came in response to comments from an Italian physician who told media outlets that new testing samples indicate the virus is losing potency and becoming less deadly, according to CNBC.

Dr. Ryan acknowledged the importance of exploring new observations into the virus but warned against making assumptions about its potency.

"This is still a killer virus" that is killing "thousands of people every day," he said. "We need to be exceptionally careful not to create a sense that all of a sudden the virus has by its own volition decided to be less pathogenic. That is not the case at all."

