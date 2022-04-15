COVID-19 hospitalizations tick up nationwide: 9 CDC findings

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased nationwide this week for the first time since late January, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published April 15.

The increase comes a week after COVID-19 cases also rose for the first time since mid-January, driven by the highly transmissible BA.2 omicron subvariant.

Nine findings:

Cases

1. As of April 13, the nation's seven-day case average was 31,391, a 19.1 percent increase from the previous week's average.

Vaccinations

2. The seven-day average number of vaccines administered daily was 542,444 as of April 13, a 27.7 percent increase from the previous week.

3. As of April 13, about 256.5 million people — 77.3 percent of the U.S. population — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 218.6 million people, or 65.8 percent of the population, have received both doses.

4. About 99 million additional or booster doses in fully vaccinated people have been reported. However, 49.6 percent of people eligible for a booster dose have not yet gotten one, the CDC said.

Variants

5. Based on projections for the week ending April 9, the CDC estimates the BA.2 omicron subvariant accounts for 85.9 percent of cases, while BA.1.1 accounts for 13.1 percent of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. Other omicron subvariants make up the rest.

Deaths

6. The current seven-day death average is 409, down 15.7 percent from the previous week's average. This marks the nine consecutive week deaths have fallen. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

Hospitalizations

7. The seven-day hospitalization average for April 6-12 was 1,446, a 1.3 percent increase from the previous week's average.

Testing

8. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 4.1 percent, up 1.28 percentage points from the previous week.

9. The nation's seven-day average test volume for April 1-7 was 684,558, down 14.6 percent from the prior week's average.