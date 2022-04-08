COVID-19 cases rise nationwide: 9 CDC findings

COVID-19 cases increased nationwide this week for the first time since mid-January, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published April 8.

Nine findings:

Cases

1. As of April 6, the nation's seven-day case average was 26,596, a 4.9 percent increase from the previous week's average. The CDC last reported this figure increasing in its Jan. 14 weekly update, when cases rose 33.2 percent.

Vaccinations

2. The seven-day average number of vaccines administered daily was 424,670 as of April 6, a 98.1 percent increase from the previous week.

3. As of March 30, about 255.9 million people — 77.1 percent of the total U.S. population — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 218 million people, or 65.7 percent of the population, have received both doses.

4. About 98.3 million additional or booster doses in fully vaccinated people have been reported. However, 49.7 percent of people eligible for a booster dose have not yet gotten one, the CDC said.

Variants

5. Based on projections for the week ending April 2, the CDC estimates that the omicron subvariant BA.2 accounts for 72.2 percent of cases, while BA.1.1 accounts for 25.3 percent of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. Other omicron subvariants make up the rest.

Deaths

6. The current seven-day death average is 497, down 22.1 percent from the previous week's average. This marks the eighth consecutive week deaths have fallen. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

Hospitalizations

7. The seven-day hospitalization average for March 30 to April 5 was 1,406, a 10.3 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

Testing

8. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 3.1 percent, up 0.69 percent from the previous week.

9. The nation's seven-day average test volume for the week of March 25-31 was 716,261, down 14.6 percent from the prior week's average.