US COVID-19 cases down 5% this week: 11 CDC findings

The U.S. saw a marginal decrease in new COVID-19 cases and deaths this week, while hospitalizations figures ticked up slightly, according to the CDC's COVID data tracker weekly review published Jan. 21.

Eleven numbers to know:

Reported cases

1. As of Jan. 19, the nation's seven-day case average was 744,616, a 5 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

Hospitalizations

2. The current seven-day hospitalization average for Jan. 12-18 is 20,990, a 1.1 percent increase from the previous week's average.

3. This increase is down from the 24.5 percent jump in hospitalizations the CDC reported Jan. 14.

Deaths

4. The current seven-day death average is 1,749, down 0.3 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

5. The slight decrease comes after the CDC reported a 36.8 percent jump in deaths Jan. 14.

Vaccinations

6. As of Jan. 20, about 250 million people — 75.3 percent of the total U.S. population — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 209.8 million people, or 63.2 percent of the population, have received both doses.

7. About 82.5 million additional or booster doses in fully vaccinated people have been reported, up from 78.1 million the week prior.

8. The seven-day average number of vaccines administered daily was nearly 1.1 million as of Jan. 20, a 15.2 percent decrease from the previous week.

Testing

9. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 27.2 percent, down 1.73 percent from the previous week.

10. The nation's seven-day average test volume for the week of Jan. 7-13 was nearly 2.2 million, down 1.4 percent from the prior week's average.

Variants

11. Based on projections for the week ending Jan. 15, the CDC estimates the omicron variant accounts for 99.5 percent of all U.S. COVID-19 cases, with the delta variant accounting for the remaining 0.5 percent of cases.