COVID-19 highest among 20-somethings this summer, CDC says

From June through August, incidence of COVID-19 was highest among people ages 20 to 29 years, new CDC data analysis shows.

The agency examined age trends from May to August for all 50 states and the District of Columbia using three indicators: emergency department visits related to illnesses similar to COVID-19, positive reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction test results for the new coronavirus; and confirmed COVID-19 cases. Data was gathered from information reported by health facilities and state health departments. Click here for more on the data collection.

National incidence of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased from 185 cases per 100,000 persons in May to 316 in July, then declined to 275 in August.

In the summer months of June through August, people ages 20 to 29 years accounted for more than 20 percent of all confirmed cases, making this COVID-19 incidence highest among this age group.

The data also shows that nationwide, the median age of COVID-19 cases declined from 46 years in May to 37 years in July and rose slightly to 38 years in August.

