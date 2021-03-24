CDC's COVID-19 data now includes trends for different demographic groups
The CDC's COVID-19 data tracker now allows users to view case and trend data for different demographic groups, a change made March 23.
COVID-19 data on the agency's site can now be stratified by age, race and ethnicity, and sex.
The change follows a March 19 article by The COVID Tracking Project, which called on federal officials to collect and publish more comprehensive race and ethnicity data; present data in clear, accessible ways; report race and ethnicity categories in a consistent way; and be transparent about data sources and contexts.
