CDC's COVID-19 data now includes trends for different demographic groups

The CDC's COVID-19 data tracker now allows users to view case and trend data for different demographic groups, a change made March 23.

COVID-19 data on the agency's site can now be stratified by age, race and ethnicity, and sex.

The change follows a March 19 article by The COVID Tracking Project, which called on federal officials to collect and publish more comprehensive race and ethnicity data; present data in clear, accessible ways; report race and ethnicity categories in a consistent way; and be transparent about data sources and contexts.

