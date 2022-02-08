CDC plans to trim COVID-19 booster dose interval for immunocompromised

The CDC plans to update its COVID-19 vaccine guidance for immunocompromised people, recommending that they receive a booster dose three months after completing their initial series, down from the current five-month interval, The Washington Post reported Feb. 4.

The agency's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices outlined the changes during a Feb. 4 meeting, with updated guidance originally expected to be released Feb. 7. As of Feb. 8, the changes were not yet reflected on the CDC's webpage.

For Pfizer and Moderna recipients, the CDC's current guidance for immunocompromised people recommends a third dose as part of the primary vaccination series at least 28 days after the second shot and a single-booster dose at least five months after the third dose.

Those with suppressed immune systems who received Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine should get a booster dose of an mRNA vaccine at least two months later, according to current guidance. The CDC, however, is also planning to recommend an additional primary dose for immunocompromised recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning two doses would be recommended as part of the primary series, followed by a booster.

The CDC estimates that about 7 million people in the U.S. are immunocompromised.