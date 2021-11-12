Booster shot demand highest where COVID-19 is surging, vaccinations low: 3 things to know

- Small
The rate at which fully vaccinated individuals are getting COVID-19 booster shots is highest in states with the lowest vaccination rates and surging cases, a Nov. 11 state data analysis by The Washington Post found.
"It’s really become impossible for local public health authorities to implement any sort of social distancing measures that could help slow down the spread," Matt Kelley, chief executive officer of the Montana Public Health Institute, told the Post. "Getting that booster shot is one of the few tangible things that you can do to protect yourself."
Three things to know:
- Vermont is the highest among a dozen states high in both infections and booster rates: Montana, Idaho, Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Wyoming, Michigan, Colorado, Alaska, New Mexico and North Dakota.
- Several states that successfully vaccinated the vast majority of their population, including New York, California, New Jersey and the District of Columbia, have since seen a decrease in new infections and lower booster rates.
- Booster rates are low in poorly vaccinated states where infections have slowed, such as Georgia, Texas, Mississippi and North Carolina.