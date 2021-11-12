Booster shot demand highest where COVID-19 is surging, vaccinations low: 3 things to know

The rate at which fully vaccinated individuals are getting COVID-19 booster shots is highest in states with the lowest vaccination rates and surging cases, a Nov. 11 state data analysis by The Washington Post found.

"It’s really become impossible for local public health authorities to implement any sort of social distancing measures that could help slow down the spread," Matt Kelley, chief executive officer of the Montana Public Health Institute, told the Post. "Getting that booster shot is one of the few tangible things that you can do to protect yourself."

