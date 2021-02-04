Biden team may send masks to all Americans, officials say

President Joe Biden's COVID-19 Response Team is considering a plan to ship masks directly to all U.S. households, NBC News reported Feb. 4.

While some of President Biden's health experts have pitched the idea in recent meetings, several White House officials said the team has not made a final decision and a proposal has not yet reached the president's desk, according to NBC News.

Details on when masks could be shipped, the cost of the plan and whether the masks would be made of cloth or disposable are not yet known.



"There are a range of options on the table to help protect more Americans from the coronavirus and encourage people to mask up, but no decision has been made," Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, told NBC News.

