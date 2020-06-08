Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases not driving virus' spread, WHO officials say: 4 things to know

People with COVID-19 who are asymptomatic are not driving the spread of the new coronavirus, World Health Organization officials said June 8, according to CNBC.

Four things to know:

1. At a news briefing, Maria Van Kerkhove, PhD, head of the WHO's emerging diseases and zoonosis unit, said that though a person with COVID-19 who is not showing symptoms can spread the virus, "it still seems to be rare."

2. There is evidence from early outbreaks of the new coronavirus that shows that asymptomatic people can spread the virus. A 94-person study published in April estimated that 44 percent of people who contract COVID-19 from another individual may be infected before that individual exhibits symptoms.



3. More research and data is needed to determine whether asymptomatic people with coronavirus can spread the virus widely, she said.

4. According to Dr. Van Kerkhove, governments should focus their efforts on identifying symptomatic carriers of the virus, isolating them and tracing their contacts.

