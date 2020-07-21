Arizona healthcare providers urge governor to delay in-person education

More than 90 physicians, nurses and other healthcare providers signed an open letter imploring Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to close schools in the state for the first quarter of the new school year and fund distance learning at the same rate as in-person education.

The open letter states that though current research suggests that children may be less likely to contribute to the spread of the new coronavirus the "available data is very limited and is sometimes conflicting." Also, nearly all the research has been conducted in places with less community spread than Arizona.

The letter also states that it took months for New York to control a similar COVID-19 outbreak,, and the measures currently implemented in Arizona fall short of mandates implemented in New York.

"At best, we should expect to see substantial community spread for at least the next few months," the letter states.

The letter signed by healthcare providers reiterates the calls made in a recent open letter issued by Arizona school board members.



"We understand the terrible predicament that school districts across the state currently face as a result of this executive order: choosing between the financial solvency of their district and the health of their students, staff and community," the letter reads. "No educator should be forced to make this choice."

As of July 21, 91 healthcare providers had signed the letter.

In a news conference at the end of June, the Arizona governor announced that in-person education will begin Aug. 17, pushed back from July 1, according to AZCentral.com.

