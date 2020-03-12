Amazon in talks to deliver coronavirus tests to Seattle homes

People in the Seattle area may be able to get coronavirus testing kits delivered to their homes thanks to a partnership between Amazon Care and local public health organizations, according to CNBC.

Amazon Care, the company's virtual medical service for Seattle employees, has offered to use its logistics expertise to help the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation deliver at-home testing kits to patients who have symptoms of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The testing kits include nose swabs that can be mailed to the University of Washington for testing. The project aims to process thousands of tests per day.

The current process involves sending testing kits via mail and asking patients to send them back. Amazon Care has offered to help speed the process up, at no cost, by helping develop a delivery plan that would allow the kits to be delivered within a few hours.

Amazon Care confirmed to CNBC that it is involved in discussions with public health leaders on how the company can support efforts to combat the virus.

Access the full CNBC report here.

More articles on public health:

Kaiser Permanente donates $1M to bolster coronavirus response

WHO: Coronavirus outbreak is a pandemic

Up to 150M Americans predicted to get COVID-19 and 8 other pandemic updates

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.