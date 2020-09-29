911 outages reported nationwide, cause not immediately clear

Police departments across the country reported brief outages of emergency 911 dispatch services Sept. 28, reports CNN.

Several departments reported outages about 30 minutes long, though it is still unclear why the 911 outages occurred.

The same night, widespread outages of Microsoft services were also reported. The company's service-health status page for cloud computing service Microsoft Azure posted, "A subset of customers in the Azure Public and Azure Government clouds may encounter errors performing authentication operations for a number of Microsoft or Azure services."

A Hennepin County, Minn., sheriff's office spokesperson told CNN they didn't know if their outage was related to the Microsoft issue. The New York Police Department told the publication that while their 911 services had no reported outages, they did experience problems related to Microsoft accounts.

More articles on public health:

Global death toll hits 1M; House unveils $2.2 trillion relief bill — 4 COVID-19 updates

Nearly a third of parents don't intend to vaccinate their kids against the flu, survey shows

Disaster declaration issued after brain-eating amoeba detected in Texas city's water supply

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.