8 states where COVID-19 deaths have climbed the last 2 weeks

- Small
- Medium
- Large
COVID-19 deaths are falling nationwide, but eight states are still seeing higher daily death averages than recorded two weeks ago.
As of April 8, the below states reported seven-day death averages that topped figures seen on March 18. Becker's compiled the states with a 14-day increase in average daily death rates using data tracked by The New York Times.
Nationwide, deaths have fallen 32 percent in the last 14 days, averaging 564 daily deaths, data from the Times shows.
Note: States are ranked by the 14-day increase in daily deaths as of April 8.
1. Nebraska
Seven-day death average: 6
14-day change: 486 percent
2. Tennessee
Seven-day death average: 39
14-day change: 300 percent
3. Oregon
Seven-day death average: 20
14-day change: 88 percent
4. Arizona
Seven-day death average: 59
14-day change: 23 percent
5. Maine
Seven-day death average: 2
14-day change: 21 percent
6. New Jersey
Seven-day death average: 8
14-day change: 16 percent
7. New Mexico
Seven-day death average: 11
14-day change: 12 percent
8. Georgia
Seven-day death average: 39
14-day change: 7 percent