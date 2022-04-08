8 states where COVID-19 deaths have climbed the last 2 weeks

COVID-19 deaths are falling nationwide, but eight states are still seeing higher daily death averages than recorded two weeks ago.

As of April 8, the below states reported seven-day death averages that topped figures seen on March 18. Becker's compiled the states with a 14-day increase in average daily death rates using data tracked by The New York Times.

Nationwide, deaths have fallen 32 percent in the last 14 days, averaging 564 daily deaths, data from the Times shows.

Note: States are ranked by the 14-day increase in daily deaths as of April 8.

1. Nebraska

Seven-day death average: 6

14-day change: 486 percent

2. Tennessee

Seven-day death average: 39

14-day change: 300 percent

3. Oregon

Seven-day death average: 20

14-day change: 88 percent

4. Arizona

Seven-day death average: 59

14-day change: 23 percent

5. Maine

Seven-day death average: 2

14-day change: 21 percent

6. New Jersey

Seven-day death average: 8

14-day change: 16 percent

7. New Mexico

Seven-day death average: 11

14-day change: 12 percent

8. Georgia

Seven-day death average: 39

14-day change: 7 percent