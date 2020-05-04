8 states reporting spikes in COVID-19 cases, deaths

The following eight states have reported sharp increases in new coronavirus cases and deaths:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list of state coronavirus updates.



1. On May 2, for the third day in a row, Texas reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, according to CNBC. The state's health department reported 1,293 new positive cases of COVID-19, the first weekend of the state's limited reopening.



2. On May 2, New York reported 831 new cases of the coronavirus and 299 deaths, according to The Hill. Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the number of new COVID-19 deaths in the state "obnoxiously and terrifyingly high."



3. Nearly 13 percent of all tests for the new coronavirus came back positive May 1 in Wisconsin, indicating a spike in new cases, WISN-TV, an ABC affiliate reports.



4. Georgia reported two days of nearly 1,000 new coronavirus cases on April 30 and May 1, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The confirmed case count reached 28,332 May 2, and the death toll from the disease increased to 1,174.



5. With 516 more cases confirmed in Tennessee May 3, the total number of positive cases in the state has jumped to 13,177, according to News Channel 5 Nashville.



6. On May 3, Missouri reported more than 200 new coronavirus cases, for the third day in a row, bringing the state's total to 8,386 cases, KSDK, an NBC affiliate reports. St. Louis alone reported nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases May 3, CBS affiliate KMOV reports.



7. Pennsylvania reported 49,267 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of May 3, according to CBS Pittsburgh. The state reported 962 new positive cases of the new virus and 26 more deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,444.



8. The number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 1,824, officials reported May 3, and the death toll increased by 158, bringing the statewide total to 68,087 cases and 4,004 deaths, NBC Boston reports.



More articles on public health:

Most of Georgia's hospitalized COVID-19 patients are black, CDC finds

Coronavirus twice as deadly for men, study finds

Florida state officials not releasing medical examiners' coronavirus death data

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.