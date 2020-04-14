7 states without stay-at-home orders (and why)

The majority of the U.S. population (about 97 percent) is currently under stay-at-home restrictions, though seven states still haven't implemented such guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, CNN reports.

Seven states without stay-at-home orders:

1. Arkansas (1,480 cases, 30 deaths as of 11 a.m. CDT April 14)

"We want to take the long-term approach to this, and you're not going to win simply by a lockdown," Gov. Asa Hutchinson told CNN.

2. Iowa (1,710 cases, 43 deaths)

"It would be irresponsible for me to just do a statewide [shelter-in-place order] when, according to Dr. Fauci, many of the mitigation efforts that I have put in place are actually aligned with the results that they're trying to get," Gov. Kim Reynolds told CNN.

3. Nebraska (871 cases, 18 deaths)

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts closed all hair salons, tattoo parlors and strip clubs through May 31. He issued a directive April 10 that urged social distancing practices, but calls on people "to exercise their freedom to do the right thing."

4. North Dakota (331 cases, 8 deaths)

There is an active online petition for Gov. Doug Burgum to issue a stay-at-home order, though he doesn't appear to be considering it.

"We moved early and fast on a number of restrictions that is producing this low positive rate today, and we moved fast on increasing our testing," Mr. Burgum said last week.

5. South Dakota (868 cases, 6 deaths)

In pledging not to issue a stay-at-home order, Gov. Kristi Noem said, "I have all the faith in the world of the people of South Dakota. They've been absolute rock stars in working to protect their communities and their families."

6. Utah (2,363 cases, 18 deaths)

Gov. Gary Herbert issued a "Stay Home, Stay Safe" directive March 27 encouraging residents to stay home whenever possible, though he has not implemented a stay-at-home order.

7. Wyoming (275 cases, 1 death)

Gov. Mark Gordon issued some self-quarantine restrictions for visitors but has left local governments to enforce the order.

"If you're waiting for me to issue a shelter-in-place order ... what are you waiting for?" Mr. Gordon said earlier this month. "Are you taking care of yourself and practicing the common sense that we expect? One of our Wyoming values is 'talk less, say more.' Our orders talk less and say more."

