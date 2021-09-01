65 systems pledge to promote vaccine equity

Sixty-five health systems in the U.S. have signed a pledge from America's Essential Hospitals to equitably distribute the COVID-19 vaccine, the organization said Sept. 1.

The systems represent 177 hospitals nationwide. By signing the pledge, they've committed to improving vaccine access through community partnerships and targeting outreach toward areas where vaccination rates are lower for some populations, among other actions.

Health systems that signed the pledge include Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System, New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals and Atlanta-based Grady Health System.

America's Essential Hospitals, which represents more than 300 safety-net hospitals in the U.S., said the pledge is just one part of a broader effort to address structural racism in healthcare.