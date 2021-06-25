60% of women in the US have a need for contraception, CDC finds

Nearly 61 percent of U.S. women between the ages of 18-49 had an ongoing or potential need for contraceptive services between 2017-19, according to the CDC's latest Morbidity and Mortality Weekly report published June 25.

Using data from the 2017-19 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, which covers 45 jurisdictions, researchers found 76.2 percent of women were at risk for unintended pregnancy.

At the same time, the report found 60.7 percent of women, or about 37.2 million, had an ongoing or potential need for contraceptive services. Of this group, nearly one-third did not use any contraception method during their last sexual encounter.

"Data in this report can be used to help guide jurisdictional planning to deliver contraceptive services, reduce unintended pregnancies, ensure that the contraceptive needs of women and their partners are met, and evaluate efforts to increase access to contraception," researchers said.