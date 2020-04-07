51 recovered COVID-19 patients in South Korea retest positive

South Korea health authorities say that 51 people there who had recovered from COVID-19 have tested positive again, according to the Yonhap News Agency.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the recovered patients retested positive after being released from quarantine. The director-general of the Korea CDC said that the positive retests were likely due to the virus being reactivated, as opposed to the people being reinfected.

A team has been sent to region where the people retested positive to conduct an epidemiological investigation into the cases, health authorities said.

There have been 10,331 total cases of the new coronavirus in South Korea, according to a dashboard created by Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine.



More articles on public health:

1 in 8 Americans know someone with COVID-19

The US populations tested most, least for COVID-19

The 4 benchmarks needed to end social distancing

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.