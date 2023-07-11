5 recent COVID updates you may have missed

After identifying a new COVID-19 omicron subvariant, — EU.1.1, a descendant of XBB.1.5 — in late June, its growth has slowed, according to the CDC.

Right now, the subvariant accounts for only 1.1 percent of cases in the U.S., data shows. Nationwide, hospitalizations and deaths both continue to decline. The CDC's most recent data shows that hospitalizations decreased by 0.8 percent as of July 1 and deaths decreased by 9.1 percent in the same one-week period.

Here are five other developments related to the virus: