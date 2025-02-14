1st Ohio human bird flu case detected: 4 updates

A farmer in Mercer County, Ohio, has tested positive for H5N1 influenza, marking the state's first human case of bird flu.
The worker had direct contact with deceased commercial poultry, according to a Feb. 12 news release from the Ohio Department of Health. The case comes as the CDC also reported evidence of undetected H5N1 infections among three U.S. veterinarians.
Here are three more bird flu updates:
- The farm worker's condition was not disclosed, though state officials are urging farm workers to take precautions when handling birds. Since mid-January, Ohio has reported 54 H5N1 outbreaks, resulting in the loss of more than 10 million birds, and the state is one of the most affected regions in the U.S.
- A CDC serosurvey published Feb. 13 detected H5N1 antibodies in three U.S. bovine veterinarians, including one with no known exposure to infected animals and another working in a state without reported outbreaks.
- None of the veterinarians had flu-like symptoms, raising concerns that human infections may be going undetected, according to the CDC report.