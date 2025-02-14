1st Ohio human bird flu case detected: 4 updates

A farmer in Mercer County, Ohio, has tested positive for H5N1 influenza, marking the state's first human case of bird flu.

The worker had direct contact with deceased commercial poultry, according to a Feb. 12 news release from the Ohio Department of Health. The case comes as the CDC also reported evidence of undetected H5N1 infections among three U.S. veterinarians.

Here are three more bird flu updates: