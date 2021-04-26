1 in 3 Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 & 13 more CDC stats to know

One-third of U.S. adults were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of April 22, and more than half had received at least one dose, according to the CDC's COVID Data Tracker Weekly Review published April 23.

Thirteen statistics to know:

Vaccinations

1. The U.S. had administered more than 218.9 million total vaccine doses as of April 22.

2. About 135.8 million people have received at least one dose — representing 40.9 percent of the total U.S. population, and more than 89.2 million people have gotten both doses, about 26.9 percent of the population.

3. The seven-day average number of COVID-19 vaccines administered daily was 2.9 million as of April 15, a 12 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

Reported cases

4. The nation's current seven-day case average is 62,596, a 10.1 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

5. The seven-day case average is down 74.9 percent from the pandemic's peak seven-day average of 249,436 on Jan. 8.

Variants

6. Based on an analysis of specimens collected through March 27, the CDC estimates 44.7 percent of U.S. COVID-19 cases are caused by the U.K. variant B.1.1.7.

7. The P.1 variant first found in Brazil is estimated to account for 1.5 percent of all cases, and the B.1.351 variant first identified in South Africa comprises 0.7 percent of all cases.

Testing

8. The nation's seven-day average test volume for the week of April 9-15 was 1.2 million, up 1.6 percent from the prior week's average.

9. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 5.2 percent, down 5.4 percent from the previous week.

New hospital admissions

10. The current seven-day hospitalization average for April 14-20 is 5,631, up 1.6 percent from the previous week's average.

11. The seven-day hospitalization average marks a 65.9 percent decrease from the peak seven-day average of 16,521 admissions reported Jan. 9.

Deaths

12. The current seven-day death average is 691, down 3.7 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

13. Overall, the seven-day death average has decreased 80 percent since peaking at 3,457 deaths Jan. 13.

