Viewpoint: Nursing homes must address infection control measures post-COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that the current design for nursing homes is not conducive to infection control, Kenneth Scott, MD, wrote in Forbes.

CMS reported a total of 1,163,417 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 154,578 deaths among nursing home residents as of Aug. 7. Shared rooms and bathrooms in nursing homes make it challenging to prevent infections from spreading, Dr. Scott wrote.

Dr. Scott recommends three ways to prioritize infection control: