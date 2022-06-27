Troubled North Carolina nursing home closes 

The Citadel Salisbury (N.C.), a nursing home that was the site of the state's worst outbreak of COVID-19, closed after losing its Medicare agreement in May, 3WBTV reported June 23.

"The Citadel Salisbury has continued to be out of substantial compliance after multiple on-site health and safety surveys (February 19, 2021; September 2, 2021; and March 4, 2022) documented a failure to comply with several federal requirements," CMS said in a statement to 3WBTV. "Despite multiple opportunities to address its non-compliance, The Citadel Salisbury did not demonstrate that it can ensure the health, safety, and well-being of its residents. The facility has had a cyclic pattern of immediate jeopardy, substandard quality of care and actual harm to residents."