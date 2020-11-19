Staff at 11 Chicago-area nursing homes may strike for higher wages, more PPE

Gabrielle Masson 

Healthcare workers at 11 Illinois nursing homes are set to strike Nov. 23 unless they're given raises comparable to other long-term care workers in the state, reports The Chicago Tribune. 

Nearly 700 members of the Service Employees International Union will strike if Hillside, Ill.-based Infinity Healthcare Management doesn't raise base pay and provide pandemic hazard pay.

Most of the 11 Infinity facilities are in the Chicago area. Certified nursing assistants are asking for a starting rate of $15.50 statewide, while other workers such as cleaning staff are seeking $14.50 an hour outside Chicago and $15 an hour in Chicago, union officials said.

Infinity did not answer multiple requests for comment from the Tribune.

