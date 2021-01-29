New York greatly undercounted nursing home COVID-19 deaths, state AG says

The New York State Department of Health undercounted the number of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes by as much as 50 percent, according to a Jan. 28 report from state Attorney General Letitia James.

The 76-page report is based on preliminary findings from an investigation that began in March into nursing home policies that were potentially endangering patients and staff.

New York has reported about 8,600 nursing home COVID-19 deaths in total. However, the state only counted residents who died on nursing home property, and excluded those who were transferred to hospitals, even though most of the deaths occurred in hospitals, according to the report.

The investigation is ongoing and includes an examination of practices at more than 20 centers where reported conduct "presented particular concern."

The investigation also revealed that a lack of infection control compliance put residents at increased risk of harm, according to the report.

