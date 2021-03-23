New York assisted living home collapses after large fire; 1 dead

One resident died and a firefighter was reported missing after a massive fire broke out early March 23 at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley, N.Y., The New York Times reported.

A portion of the facility collapsed during the blaze. Chris Kear, Rockland County (N.Y.) Fire and EMS director, said one firefighter from the Spring Valley Fire Department was unaccounted for as of 11:30 a.m. March 23 while rescue teams continued searching through the rubble, according to the Times.

"It's one of your worst nightmares," Mr. Kear said. "It's not your typical house fire where there's five or six residents. You're talking about an adult care facility where you have over 100 people."

Between 20 and 30 residents were evacuated from the assisted living home with help from first responders, the Times reported. At least 10 residents were taken to local hospitals for injuries.

Denise Kerr, the director of the facility, said all 112 residents were accounted for and surviving residents were placed in other facilities, according to the Times.

"Our staff was truly heroic in evacuating residents who were inside the building as the fire spread, and we are forever grateful to the first responders whose actions undoubtedly saved lives," Ms. Kerr said in a statement cited by the Times.

Officials could not confirm what started the fire.

Editor's note: Becker's has reached out to Evergreen Court Home for Adults and will update the report as more information becomes available.

