Mount Sinai expands home health services 

New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System and Contessa, a home-based care provider, expanded their partnership Aug. 2 by combining the system's home health agency into their existing joint venture.

The home health agency will be called Mount Sinai at Home and will offer services that include home health, hospitalization at home, rehabilitation at home and palliative care at home, according to an Aug. 2 news release.

"This new initiative accelerates our strategic goal of delivering a continuum of home-based care to more Mount Sinai patients," Aaron Stein, chief operating officer at Contessa, said in the release. "Mount Sinai at Home provides a strong offering to patients, providers and health plans. Together, we are truly changing healthcare by rendering care where patients want it the most, their homes."