Maryland health official resigns after lawsuit alleges safety complaint backlog

Maryland's director of the agency that regulates nursing homes and hospital safety resigned effective June 27 — about a month after a lawsuit was filed alleging the agency failed to properly inspect facilities, The Washington Post reported June 20.

The Maryland Health Department's Office of Health Care Quality is in charge of licensing certain healthcare facilities and programs in the state, such as nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Tricia Nay joined the agency in 2008 and has served as the agency's executive director since 2014, but announced her resignation this month. The Health Department nor Ms. Nay has commented on the reason for her resignation.

In May, a lawsuit accused the agency of violating the Americans With Disabilities Act by failing to inspect facilities and address a backlog of complaints of dangerous conditions. More than 80% of the state's nursing homes are at least 17 months late on recertification surveys and the state failed to inspect 104 nursing facilities for more than four years, according to the report. The lawsuit alleges that the delays led to residents' rights violations and serious injuries.

The agency is searching for a new director. In the meantime, Nilesh Kalyanaraman, MD, deputy secretary of public health services, will serve as acting director.