Maine nursing home adjusts policies after 'historic' discrimination lawsuit 

A Maine nursing home will establish policies and procedures to ensure it is a welcoming place for LGBTQ seniors after a 79-year-old transgender woman filed a discrimination lawsuit, NBC News reported June 16.

Marie King filed a complaint with the Maine Human Rights Commission against a Jonesport, Maine-based Sunrise Assisted Living facility in October alleging her admission was denied because she is transgender, which is believed to be the first lawsuit of its kind in the U.S.

Adult Family Care Homes of Maine, which runs the facility, did not admit guilt in the settlement and continues to deny discrimination against Ms. King.

"This is a groundbreaking case because it spells out for people what the minimum requirements of the law are and how to make sure that they comply with it," Chris Erchull, a staff attorney at GLAD, told NBC.