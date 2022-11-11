Louisiana nursing home operator settles for $12.5M

New Orleans nursing home operator, Bob Dean, has reached a $12.5 million settlement in his class action lawsuit, ABC affiliate WGNO reported Nov. 7.

Bob Dean is facing both criminal and civil cases after a botched evacuation of more than 800 seniors to a warehouse during Hurricane Ida, which resulted in the death of several residents.

The settlement will be split equally among the hundreds of patients, including the families of the patients who died as a result of the evacuation.

However, attorneys plan to appeal the decision, WGNO reported. They argue that Mr. Dean has more than $15 million in wealth and the defendant should be paying out-of-pocket for damages rather than it being covered by insurance claims.

Mr. Dean has yet to face his criminal charges which include cruelty to the infirm, obstruction of justice and Medicaid fraud, according to the report.