Joint Commission revises workplace violence criteria

The Joint Commission has revised its accreditation criteria for assisted living communities and nursing care centers with the aim of preventing workplace violence.

The revisions will go into effect July 1, according to the Joint Commission website.

The latest update also encompasses office-based surgery practices, and aligns "with similar updates in the critical access hospital, hospital, behavioral health and human services and home care programs," the release said.

New accreditation requirements include establishing incident reporting and analysis systems, and developing workplace violence prevention training programs.

The American Hospital Association and the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit recently collaborated on resources to mitigate targeted violence in healthcare settings

Read the complete revisions for assisted living communities here and for nursing care centers here.