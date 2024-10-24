AHA, FBI partner to mitigate healthcare targeted violence: 4 things to know

The American Hospital Association and the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit have collaborated to create resources to mitigate targeted violence in healthcare settings, including threat assessment and prevention strategies. Healthcare industry workers experience the highest rate of injury from workplace violence and are five times as likely to suffer a workplace violence injury compared to workers overall, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Targeted violence in healthcare occurs when care teams, patients and facilities are intentionally singled out and subjected to harmful acts such as physical and verbal assaults, harassment and large-scale attacks, according to an Oct. 22 news release from the AHA.

In a recent Emergency Nurses Association survey of nearly 500 members, 56% of respondents said they had been physically or verbally assaulted or faced threats of violence in the 30 days prior.



Here are four things to know about recent news regarding healthcare targeted violence: