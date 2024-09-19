Nurse workplace violence reporting increased 1,080% with new tool

Making it easier to report workplace violence with quick-scan codes on walls and badges increased reporting by 1,080% in two months, according to a new study.

The study, published in the September issue of The Journal of Emergency Nursing, analyzed workplace violence reports from nurses at an unnamed academic medical center. The researchers found the center averaged about two workplace violence reports a month, despite overall increased incidents of workplace violence.

Researchers found emergency nurses experienced verbal or physical violence daily but chose to not report it. When surveyed, nurses said they did not report workplace violence incidents for the following reasons: "nothing will change" (24%), "event was not severe enough" (21%), "part of the job" (15%), "electronic reporting system is time-consuming/complicated" (9%), "lack of time" (6%), "don’t know how" (3%) and "lack of leadership support" (3%). In addition, more than half of respondents said they disclosed the event to the charge nurse when they did not formally report it.

To overcome these barriers, researchers created a tool that allows nurses to scan a quick-response code with their phones. Codes were located on wall flyers and name badge stickers.

Two months after implementation, the tool recorded 94 quick response code scans and 59 workplace violence reports, a 1,080% increase in violence reports compared to the two previous months.

Here are three notes about the 59 workplace violence incidents reported:

Staff involved in the incident were composed of 78% registered nurses, 9% emergency medical technicians and 3% other healthcare workers.



Workplace violence incidents were most frequent between 12:01 p.m. and 6 p.m.



Violence events were most common in treatment rooms (37%), triage (29%), waiting room (19%), the behavioral health section (15%) and hallways (12%).

"This project highlights the value of creating an accessible and timely process for reporting workplace violence, actively supported by nurse leadership," the researchers wrote.