Jefferson Health, Bayada announce joint home healthcare venture

Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health and Bayada Home Health Care in Moorestown, N.J., announced Nov. 16 a definitive agreement for a joint venture to expand and improve the quality of home healthcare for Jefferson patients.

The venture, preliminarily named "Jefferson Health at Home," will have a specific emphasis on seamless transitions in care and easy access to in-home and virtual care. It will also include an academic affiliation, which will create new training opportunities for Jefferson students, particularly at the Jefferson College of Nursing.

The partnership will have leadership from both organizations.

The agreement is expected to be finalized in spring 2022.