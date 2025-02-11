How Cleveland Clinic uses the 'Google Maps' of rehab care

Cleveland Clinic is working to make rehabilitation care easier with an augmented reality program.

The system partnered with Stroll to deliver its dual-task augmented reality treatment (DART) technology to patients. Patients wear headsets that capture real-time, longitudinal data during therapy sessions, Gerald Wilmink, PhD, director of innovations business development and licensing at Cleveland Clinic, told Becker's.

"AI tools allow healthcare providers to make faster, more informed decisions," he said. "Physicians could find this information manually, but AI delivers it in real time, improving efficiency. "

With the technology, physical therapists can monitor patients' movements and cognitive engagement more accurately, and the data can be shared with others to improve collaborative care or education.

For example, DART helps train patients with Parkinson's or Alzheimer's to handle dual physical and cognitive tasks. This helps them maintain independence in their home and community.

"I often compare AI to Google Maps," Dr. Wilmink said. "Before, we had physical maps in our cars, but Google Maps provides real-time updates to help us reach our destination more efficiently. Similarly, AI can help physicians by identifying gaps in care, flagging issues, and connecting data in ways that physicians might miss."