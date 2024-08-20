Cleveland Clinic acquires stake in AR company

After a $3 million collaboration, Cleveland Clinic is set to become a shareholder in Strolll, a software that uses augmented reality to help people with Parkinson's disease.

Cleveland Clinic will acquire a stake in Strolll through an exclusive software license agreement, according to a news release Strolll shared with Becker's. Additionally, as part of this new agreement, Strolll will integrate a digital therapeutic module called Dual-task Augmented Reality Treatment (DART), developed by Cleveland Clinic researchers, into its platform.

DART aims to assist the nearly 80% of Parkinson's patients who experience falls annually due to difficulties with postural instability and gait dysfunction. According to the release, patients using the DART platform wear augmented reality glasses, and complete a series of tasks that challenge both their body and mind. The platform simultaneously measures their gait and cognitive performance throughout the training.

After the initial integration of the DART platform, Strolll will also establish its U.S. headquarters on Cleveland Clinic's main campus in Cleveland.