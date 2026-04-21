HHS agency launches home visiting workforce strategy

The Health Resources and Services Administration has released the “National Strategy for the Home Visiting Workforce.”

The strategy outlines steps to grow, strengthen and sustain the home visiting workforce, including building clear career pathways, investing in professional development and supporting workforce well-being, according to an April 21 news release from the administration.

HRSA’s Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program provides support to families during pregnancy and early childhood. In fiscal year 2025, the program delivered more than one million visits to more than 150,000 parents and children, the release said.

The agency also recognized National Home Visiting Week, April 20-24, to highlight the role of home visitors in improving maternal and child health, strengthening families and supporting communities.

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