Fairview Health launches post-acute business with AccentCare

Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services is forming a post-acute business with Dallas-based AccentCare, the organizations said Sept. 1.

Through the deal, Fairview will sell the majority of its home health and hospice services to AccentCare. AccentCare will be a majority owner in the new post-acute company, which will be the preferred post-acute provider for Fairview.

Under the arrangement, Fairview will retain a 20 percent stake in the post-acute business. Fairview said the sale of its post-acute services will allow the health system to refocus some of its resources and investments.

AccentCare has similar post-acute setups with UCLA Health in Los Angeles and Baylor Scott & White Health in Dallas. AccentCare's agreement with Fairview is slated to close Nov. 2.

More articles on post-acute care:

State didn't investigate Illinois nursing home complaints for 3+ months

3 Maryland nursing homes owe six-figure fines after failing to isolate COVID-19 patients

10+ states sending 'strike teams' to nursing homes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.