COVID-19 outbreak at Georgia nursing home delays COVID-19 vaccinations

Woodstock (Ga.) Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has rescheduled its first round of vaccines due to a COVID-19 outbreak that's affected dozens of residents and staff, local news station WSB-TV reported Dec. 29.

This month, 108 residents and 36 staff members have had COVID-19, a spokesperson told WSB-TV. Facility officials believe the outbreak started after a corporate employee responded at another building where COVID-19 was spreading and returned to the Woodstock facility to address an emergency situation.

Staff converted two hallways into COVID-19 units before having to expand to other parts of the building.

"We have had to stop admissions," facility administrator Dianne Patterson told WSB-TV. "We do not have anywhere to put people."

The facility has had one COVID-19 related death, according to state data updated Dec. 30.

