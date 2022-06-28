7 systems seeking post-acute care talent 

Below are seven hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent.

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Brookwood Baptist Health, based in Birmingham, Ala., is seeking a registered nurse for postsurgical acute care.

2. Elevate Care, based in Lincolnwood, Ill., is seeking an admissions intake specialist for its location in Chicago.

3. HCR ManorCare, based in Toledo, Ohio, is seeking a social services coordinator for its location in Elk Grove Village, Ill.

4. MultiCare Health System, based in Tacoma, Wash., is seeking a post-acute trauma rehabilitation nurse for its location in Puyallup, Wash.

5. PAM Health, based in Enola, Pa., is seeking a discharge planner/case manager for its location in Jacksonville, Fla.

6. Spectrum Medical Partners, based in Lake Mary, Fla., is seeking a post-acute physician for its location in Orlando.

7. Tenet Healthcare, based in Dallas, is seeking a post-acute liaison for its location in San Antonio.